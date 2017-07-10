Celine’s Leading Light at the Yard

Chief executive of Capital-based children’s charity The Yard, Celine Sinclair, has been named as a Leading Light at this year’s Scottish Charity Awards.

The Yard runs adventure play services for disabled children, young people and their families, offering creative, adventurous indoor and outdoor play experiences in a well-supported environment. Celine has been chief executive at the pioneering organisation for the last ten years.

As a parent of a child with autism, Celine knows first-hand the life changing difference communities of support like The Yard make, giving children and families space to play together without judgement.

The Yard runs adventure play services in the east of Scotland for over 2000 disabled children and young people each year.

Its flagship centre is located on Eyre Place and it also runs services in Dundee and Kirkcaldy, Fife. We run family play sessions, youth and respite clubs, early years and special school sessions.

The Yard creates opportunities for fun and friendship, providing a supportive environment for children with a wide range of needs and their families.

On being presented with the Leading Light award by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations Celine said: “During The Yard’s 30th anniversary year, I am absolutely delighted to receive this prestigious award.

“Thank you to SCVO for a fantastic celebration of the amazing work of Scotland’s third sector.

“The endorsement of my peers means a lot, and will help us reach more people with The Yard’s services.

“I feel excited and honoured to be spearheading our growth beyond our flagship Edinburgh centre, into Dundee, Fife and beyond.

“Gaining the recognition of our colleagues in this way helps us reach new audiences, allowing the success of The Yard model to be shared more widely and, ultimately, fulfil our vision of access to play for all Scotland’s disabled children.”

BBC One’s DIY SOS, fronted by Nick Knowles, carried out a major revamp of The Yard in 2012 as part of Children in Need.

The Yard - which currently opens to the public on a Sunday for a £5 donation per child for two hours play - has to raise £300,000 a year to deliver its services and receives just eight per cent of its funding from government sources.

Every year it works with 2,000 children and young people aged between zero and 25, many of whom have multiple and complex needs.

The SCVO’s Scottish Charity Awards celebrate the life-changing work of charities, community groups and individuals dedicated to making Scotland a better place to live.