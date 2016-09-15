Chance to play darts with Eric Bristow and Keith Deller

DARTS fans have a chance to pit their skills against world champions Eric Bristow MBE and Keith Deller at an event in the Capital next weekend.

The British Darts Organisation (BDO) legends will treat guests at the Grosvenor Casino to ‘Play Against a Darts Legend’ on Saturday, September 24.

Organisers are hailing the event as a ‘unique chance’ for fans of the game.

Eric Bristow (aka The Crafty Cockney) has been one of the most dominant figures in the sport, claiming five titles between 1980 and 1986.

Keith Deller only made the 1983 BDO World Championship as a qualifier but laid waste to reigning champion Jocky Wilson and John Lowe, respectively ranked World Nos. 2 and 3, on his way to the final. Rising to the occasion, Keith checked out with a 138 to beat the Crafty Cockney in one of the sport’s most memorable showdowns.

Saturday’s event will also include a chance to watch Keith and Eric take part in a poker tournament.

For more details, visit www.theticketsellers.co.uk.