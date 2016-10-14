Charity issue ‘killer clown’ warning after sightings

A LEADING children’s charity has warned that the “killer clown” craze must be stamped out as terrified youngsters turn to its helpline.

In just one week, Childline received 120 calls from children scared by the fad of people dressing up as creepy clowns to frighten passers-by.

Nearly one-fifth of the calls were from Scotland.

The warning comes after police confirmed they were investigating a number of clown sightings in East Lothian.

A spokesman for charity NSPCC Scotland, which runs Childline, said: “People getting dressed up as ‘creepy clowns’ and frightening children should take a long hard look at themselves.”

He added that pranksters had turned the figure of the clown into something “twisted and warped”.