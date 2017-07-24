Charlie Gard: Decision to be made if child can die at home

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard will find out on Wednesday if they will be given their “last wish” for their son to be allowed to go home to die.

A judge will make the decision following Connie Yates and Chris Gard’s decision to bring the five-month legal fight over treatment to an end at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The couple returned to the court on Tuesday morning with the request that Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) allow them to take Charlie home for his remaining days.

At the hearing GOSH expressed their objections at such a scenario due to the intensive care Charlie is currently receiving at the hospital.

The family, however, are keen for the hospital to grant them this “last wish” after a traumatic period.

Grant Armstrong, lawyer for Yates and Gard, said: “We struggle with the difficulties which the hospital has placed in the way of the parents’ wish to have a period of time probably a relatively short period of time...before the final act in Charlie’s short life.”

On Friday a barrister representing Great Ormond Street Hospital doctors caring for the 11-month-old boy told Mr Gard and Ms Yates that a report on the latest scan made for “sad reading”.

Ms Yates burst into tears when Katie Gollop QC broke the news at a preliminary hearing in the Family Division of the High Court.

Mr Justice Francis asked Ms Gollop not to reveal full details of the report - the judge indicated that Charlie’s parents should be given time to consider it privately.

• READ MORE: Hospital staff treating terminally ill Charlie Gard sent death threats

Last week the American specialist, Michio Hirano, a professor of neurology at Columbia University Medical Centre in New York, travelled to London to examine Charlie for the first time and discuss the case with Great Ormond Street doctors.

Lawyers told the judge that they would analyse reports from the gathering over the weekend.

Yet, on Monday the parents opted against experimental treatment in the United States.