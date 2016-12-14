Child’s tragic letter to dead dad found attached to balloon sparks search

A child’s heartbreaking Christmas letter to their dead dad that was found in a field tied to a balloon has inspired a viral search.

The emotional letter, complete with drawings of love hearts and sad faces, includes a wish for the child’s dad to leave a note under their pillow.

A childs heartbreaking Christmas letter to their dead dad that was found in a field tied to a balloon in a field near Dunfermline, Fife. Picture: SWNS/Centre Press

And now Stuart McColl, who found the message in a field near Dunfermline, Fife, hopes to find the child and help them get their dream presents for Christmas.

Stuart, 30, a photographer from Cupar, Fife, shared the image of the letter on social media after finding it on Monday.

He said: “I was out walking my dog when I found the letter tied to a sparkly blue helium balloon in a field.

“This was just too sad to ignore.

“I’ve never done anything like this before but it’s a really tragic story so it would be great to do something to help this person who is having such a tough time.

“Unfortunately there’s been no solid leads as to who this child is yet but the image of the letter has been posted and shared a lot on social media.

“It has also been shared with foster agencies as well.

“This story has just reached so many people and it is great that so many of them are getting involved in trying to find this kid.

“It’s pretty ambitious and as I said, it has touched a lot of people. It’s lovely.

“I really hope we can find the child but even if we can’t, I’d like to set up a charity page to buy presents for children living in foster care this Christmas.”

In the letter, which was written on December 1, the child says that their mum is unwell and that they are currently living in foster care.

The child wrote: “Hi dad, just writing you a letter to tell you I’m missing you and tell you news.

“I’m sure you know I’m in foster care cause mum is sick and my ear is blocked from Monday. Tomorrow we’re leaving.

“I really miss school and you. I know you are up in heaven but are you safe?

“Oh ya before I go here’s my dream and xmas list. My dream is for you my daddy to put a note under my pillow that you wrote.

“My xmas list: boots/studs, astros, rebounder net, new Premier League ball, Real Madrid kit.

“Bye daddy I love you.”

Many people have already offered to donate money to help get presents for the child.

The search is now on to find the youngster.