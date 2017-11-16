Children in Need extravaganza rolls into the Capital

FUNDRAISERS are geared up for this year’s Children in Need – just as a rickshaw challenge pedals through the Capital.

Cheering crowds waving placards and banners last night welcomed the The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge into town in an event broadcast live on BBC One.

It was the penultimate stop on their mammoth 500-mile London to Glasgow ride, just one crazy caper swelling the charity’s coffers this year.

Presenter Matt Baker was one of the riders given a warm welcome. He said: “We were really excited to have arrived in Edinburgh. “It’s fantastic seeing everyone turn out to welcome Team Rickshaw and the show of support for BBC Children in Need was a wonderful way to end day eight of our journey.” Pupils at Portobello’s Towerbank Primary will meanwhile be going dotty for Pudsey today by dressing in spots for the day to raise funds.

Children’s charities across the Capital benefit from the annual fundraiser, with nearly £350,000 handed out last year.

Smart Play Network, Spartans Community Football Academy, the Edinburgh Young Carers Project and St Crispin’s Out of School Care Association all benefited last year.

Nearly 400 Bank of Scotland call centre staff at its Pentland House headquarters will help process public donations for the 12th year running during tonight’s telethon. Philip Grant, chair of Lloyds Banking Group’s Scottish executive committee, said: “I am very proud that our colleagues are once again volunteering their time to help take donations on Appeal Night. The evening is always a fantastic example of how our colleagues fully embrace the spirit of BBC Children in Need.”

Volunteers have also organised quizzes and games, plus visits to local schools and charities with Pudsey and Blush in the lead-up to tonight’s televised finale.

Bank of Scotland has been working with BBC Children in Need to deliver ‘The Big Spotacular’, encouraging schoolchildren and teachers, including those at Towerbank, to dress in spots.

Pupils and teachers across the UK have sold spotty cakes and taken part in spotty-themed challenges to raise money.

Readers are urged to send all their best Children in Need moments and pictures to newsen@edinburghnews.com.