Children to get free entry to Edinburgh Zoo tomorrow

KIDS under the age of 15 will be given free entry to RZSS Edinburgh Zoo this October holiday – if they bring along a spooky tiger-carved pumpkin with them.

The offer, which runs between Monday 17 and Sunday 23 October, celebrates the zoo’s latest exhibit opening, Tiger Tracks, which is home to Jambi and Baginda, a pair of critically endangered Sumatran tigers.

Picture; Jon Savage

The new attraction, which is three times the size of the previous tiger enclosure, gives visitors the chance to walk through a glass tunnel where they can get up close with the animals as they walk overhead on a specially constructed walkway. The best pumpkin designs will go on display in the Tiger Tracks tunnel until Hallowe’en.

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, said: “It’s an exciting time for us and we’re hoping this fun offer will bring much-needed attention to our new Tiger Tracks enclosure and to the plight of the Sumatran tiger in the wild. Many of the animals at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo love the taste of pumpkin so it’s a Hallowe’en treat for them and a chance for children to explore the Zoo for free.

“We can’t wait to see all of the pumpkin designs.”