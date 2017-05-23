Church of Scotland condemns ‘appalling and brutal’ Manchester attack

The Church of Scotland has offered its condolences to the victims of the Manchester terror attack as the General Assembly continues in Edinburgh today.

The Rt Rev. Dr Derek Browning led commissioners to the General Assembly in prayer and a minute’s silence for the victims of the bombing, which left 22 dead last night.

“When the news of this appalling and brutal act in Manchester came to us, most of us will have been stunned.

“That young people and children, with others, could be the subject of what Police are now treating as a premeditated act of violence is beyond comprehension. There is no cause, political or religious, that justifies actions of senseless brutality, anywhere or at any time.

“Today the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland offers its prayer and deepest concern to all who have been caught up in this action. The young people and their families and friends, the emergency and security services, and the people of that great city of Manchester.

“We pray for them and send our sincerest wishes of peace to come in this heart-rending situation.

“In times like this we are not defeated by fear.... God remains with us and all His children.”