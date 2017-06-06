Search

Coastguard called to Portobello beach ‘false alarm’

The coast guard were called out to Portobello this morning after reports of someone being in the water. Stock image

SEARCH and rescue teams were scrambled to Portobello beach this morning.

A call came in to the coast guard shortly after 8.30am of someone in trouble in the water.

Three ground crews joined a lifeboat in the bay scouring the area for an hour-and-a-half in the apparent false alarm.

“We searched the area on and off the beach but no person was found and no signs of anyone in distress,” said a HM Coastguard spokesman.