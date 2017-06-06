Coastguard called to Portobello beach ‘false alarm’

SEARCH and rescue teams were scrambled to Portobello beach this morning.

A call came in to the coast guard shortly after 8.30am of someone in trouble in the water.

Three ground crews joined a lifeboat in the bay scouring the area for an hour-and-a-half in the apparent false alarm.

“We searched the area on and off the beach but no person was found and no signs of anyone in distress,” said a HM Coastguard spokesman.