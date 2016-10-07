Colin scoops Seal of Excellence prize

A SITE manager has scooped a ‘Seal of Excellence’ for his work helping to deliver quality new home construction.

Colin McNeish, site manager at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, scoopped the award at this year’s NHBC Pride in the Job Awards.He gained his award for his “outstanding work and leadership” of Phase 3A and 3B at Almond Park in Musselburgh.

Located off Pinkie Road in Musselburgh, Almond Park offers a range homes and apartments from Taylor Wimpey’s Scotland two range, designed to appeal to a wide variety of buyers with different budgets.

Work started on the latest phase in November 2015 continuing the success of the earlier phases of the development, which included the first Local Affordable Rented Housing Trust development in Scotland in partnership with East Lothian Council and supported by the Scottish Government.

Colin joined Taylor Wimpey in August 2012 as an assistant site manager at Taylor Wimpey’s Hopefield development in Bonnyrigg helping the team to deliver a range of affordable homes for Midlothian Council.

He also started the construction works at Taylor Wimpey’s Cameron Gardens in Bilston before being promoted to site manager and joining the team at Almond Park in Musselburgh in late 2014.

Speaking about receiving the award, Colin said: “The NHBC Pride in the Job is quite an achievement and I’m delighted to have won it on my first development as site manager.

“This is an award which can only be achieved with the hard work and determination of the whole site team and their drive for excellence every day – without them I wouldn’t have this award.

“To have also secured a Seal of Excellence Award that places me within the top ten site managers in Scotland is just incredible, and I’m really happy.

“The whole development team is very proud to deliver what are considered to be some of the best new homes in Scotland.”

The team at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland is delighted for Colin and two other site managers – Eddie McCann and Graham Spence – who were also recognised in this year’s Pride in the Job Awards.

Martyn Campbell, Production Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland adds: “This year’s awards recognised the commitment and exceptional standards of Colin and his respective team at our Almond Park development in Musselburgh against very strong competition from other site managers in Scotland – including two of our own site managers who made it to the final stages. We’re really proud of the team’s achievements.”

NHBC created the Pride in the Job competition in 1981, to improve the standard of UK house building.