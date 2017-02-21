College electric car expert Robert Murphy on green list

Edinburgh College’s electric car expert has been named on a list of the most influential people in the green transport sector.

Robert Murphy is listed among CEOs of major car firms and energy companies after appearing 53rd on GreenFleet’s list of the 100 most influential people.

GreenFleet, a publication dedicated to environmental fleet motoring and low emissions fleet technology, published the list in its celebratory 100th issue.

Electric vehicle administrator Robert operates the college’s fleet of 14 vehicles to provide staff with sustainable, low-carbon transport for cross-campus and corporate travel.

The list includes Chancellor Phillip Hammond for his plans to invest in ultra-low emission vehicles and renewable fuels, London mayor Sadiq Khan, for his plans to improve air pollution in London including bringing forward the Ultra-Low Emission Zones, and CEOs of car companies including Volkswagen, Mitsubishi Motors and BMW Group.

Robert, who also won the GreenFleet Award for Public Sector Fleet Manager in 2015, said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be recognised by GreenFleet and listed among electric vehicle visionaries like Elon Musk, who is founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, and Carlos Ghosn – the chairman and CEO of Renault, Nissan and the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

“From our grassroots work through to global impact, everyone on the list has worked to accelerate the uptake of greener transport and help protect our environment. I’m very happy and proud to be a part of making it happen.”

Ross Milligan, curriculum manager for engineering and electric vehicle project manager at Edinburgh College, said: “This is a magnificent achievement by Robert. Introducing electric vehicles at Edinburgh College in 2012 was a sector-leading decision and a first of its kind within Scotland.

“The electric vehicle market is still in its infancy when compared with conventional vehicles, with only just over 1.5 per cent of all vehicles sold within the UK being electric. But Edinburgh College has a proven track record of being at the forefront of this sustainable mobility initiative and we look forward to contributing towards further developments.”

Edinburgh College carries out research on electric vehicle travel and, as well as collating data from its own vehicles, also collects data from vehicles owned by businesses and local authority areas in Scotland.

This has given real operational results of business travel and the impact of electric mobility on corporate transport in association with the Scottish Government’s low carbon transport policy, where the college also has a presence at key policy events.

The college offers a range of automotive and electrical engineering courses as well as electric vehicle scholarships.