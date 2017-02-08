Couple honoured for disability work

A COUPLE who have been supporting people with disabilities for 15 years have been recognised with a national honour.

Martha Lester-Cribb and Sandy Kerr, of Edinburgh, have been given a British Citizen Award for their services to the community.

The award recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on society. BCAs are awarded twice annually, and recognise ‘everyday’ people whose achievements may otherwise by overlooked.

Martha Lester-Cribb, 47, and her husband, Sandy Kerr, 58, founded a charity in 2002, which adapts donated computers for people with disabilities who live in the Edinburgh and Lothian area.

PassIT On was set up after both Martha and Sandy recognised that for many people with disabilities are excluded from the benefits of IT, which most people take for granted.

For disabled people, these benefits can be even greater, for example the internet allows someone who is house-bound to manage their banking or do their shopping independently, and an accessible PC can allow someone who can’t use their arms to write a private letter or read an electronic book.

Martha said: “This came as a complete surprise. We never expected any recognition for our work . Just seeing the difference an accessible computer can make to someone’s life is its own reward. I feel very honoured.”

And Sandy added: “We are so thankful for this prestigious award. Hopefully, it will help highlight the importance of digital inclusion and what can be done to help everyone enjoy the benefits of IT access. Maybe it will inspire others throughout the UK to develop similar services.”

The charity now has three paid members of staff and a team of volunteers, provides computers for those who would find it difficult, or almost impossible, to use publicly available computers. The computers, which are usually no more than three years old, are fully refurbished, adapted and tested, and are given to people free of charge.

The charity, which provides valuable work placements for people who have extra support needs, has helped over 500 people with disabilities.

In addition to supporting people with disabilities, the charity also tackles environmental issues, by recycling computers which would otherwise end up in landfill.

Martha and Sandy were honoured at a prestigious ceremony at the Palace of Westminster when they received a Medal of Honour, inscribed with the words ‘For the Good of the Country’. Alison Eddy, Managing Partner at national law firm Irwin Mitchell, who preseneted the couple with their award said: “The hard work and dedication Martha and Sandy have put into Pass IT On for nearly 15 years is truly special and it’s amazing to hear how many people have benefited.

Martha and Sandy were nominated for the award by Martha’s aunt, Gillian Moore, who said: “They are very deserving and do so much for other people.”