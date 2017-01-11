Cramond becomes latest area in Capital to ban cold callers

cramond is set to become the latest part of the Capital to officially ban cold callers.

Police Scotland, the city council’s trading standards team and local residents will come together on Monday to canvas in Cramond Glebe Gardens, in a bid to prevent unwanted salespeople entering their area.

No Cold Calling Zones are designed to tackle bogus caller and rogue trader offences by deterring uninvited callers from attending homes.

There are now over 100 NCC zones set up in the Capital, with Cramond Glebe Gardens the newest area to be included.

Constable Paul Greenslade said: “Zones like these help to give residents the confidence to refuse uninvited callers.”