19th-century painting worth £10,000 stolen in East Lothian

A 19TH-century painting worth around £10,000 has been stolen in what police described as a “targeted theft”.

The work – entitled The Piper to the 2nd Marquess of Breadalbane – by J M Barclay dates from 1842 and is a 33in x 22in oil on canvas.

Several other paintings, including four with a black and gold Asian-style design, were snatched from an address near Kippielaw Farm, off Braeheads Loan, near East Linton. The robbery took place between 5pm on Saturday, April 15 and 2.45pm on Monday, April 24.

Community Inspector Andrew Hill, from Haddington Police Station, said: “Based upon the specific nature of the property taken it is likely that this is a targeted theft. A vehicle would have been involved.

“The paintings stolen are all originals and very distinctive.”