22-year-old arrested after Edinburgh crime spree

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged after seven housebreakings and an assault in Edinburgh.

The crimes took place in West Pilton, Kirkliston, Murrayfield and Drylaw areas.

The assault took place in Crewe Place on Tuesday, April 11. The housebreakings occurred between the April 8 and 12. Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “We treat violence and housebreaking as a priority in Edinburgh and will act swiftly to apprehend those responsible.”