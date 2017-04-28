68 Edinburgh drivers stopped for getting too close to cyclists

DOZENS of motorists have been summoned to a ‘chat on the mat’ as part of a police crackdown on drivers who get too close to cyclists.

Operation Close Pass was launched in the Capital on Monday and sees drivers who pass an unmarked police cyclist too closely pulled over and given advice on keeping a safe distance using a specially designed mat.

Police said 68 drivers had been spoken to in Edinburgh over the past five days.

PC Dominic Doyle, who is running the operation, said: “We have carried out the operation in different parts of the city and whilst we have stopped roughly the same number of drivers in each location, the advice was definitely taken on board by those people and we have noticed the public reacting the same way.”