Albert Street closed off after armed man blocks himself in flat

Police have closed off Albert Street in Leith after reports of an armed man barricading himself in a tenement block.

The road was sealed off around 1.30pm with officers in riot gear spotted beyond the police tape with numerous vehicles in attendance.

Witnesses on Twitter have described a man hanging from the window of a tenement block.

Officers are working to bring the incident to a ‘peaceful resolution.’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at Albert Street following concern for the male occupant of a flat, which was reported around 1.30pm.

“The road is currently closed while officers work to bring this to a peaceful resolution.”

