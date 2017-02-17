Appeal for Livingston missing man

Police appeal for missing Livingston man

Allan Wright was last seen around 7.30pm on Thursday in the Howden South Road area of the town.

Mr Wright is described as white with a slim build. He is around 6ft in height, with fair wavy hair and a fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing a navy track suit top and lime green t-shirt with a black beanie hat.

Inspector Derek Long said: “Allan lives with a number of medical conditions and it is vital that we trace him as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.