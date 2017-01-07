Armed man detained by police after Leith incident

An armed man has been detained by police after barricading himself in a tenement block.

Albert Street in Leith was sealed off around 1.30pm on Saturday with officers in riot gear spotted beyond the police tape with numerous vehicles in attendance.

Witnesses on Twitter described a man hanging from the window of a tenement block.

Police said the man – who is understood to have been threatening to harm himself – was detained and the road reopened around 5.45pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were in attendance at Albert Street following concern for the male occupant of a flat, which was reported around 1.30pm.

“The road was closed while officers worked to bring this to a peaceful resolution.