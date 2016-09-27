Arrests after drugs raid in Musselburgh

A WOMAN has been arrested and charged with drug offences after a police raid in the Lothians.

Officers from the East Lothian Community Action team searched the property at Old Course Gate, Musselburgh, at the weekend.

A 34-year-old man was also charged in connection with the theft of electricity.

That came after the officers found that an electricity supply had been tampered with at the address.

The police raid took place at the Musselburgh property on Sunday.

Police said reports on both incidents had been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.