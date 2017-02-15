Balerno Post Office robber jailed

A MAN who robbed a Post Office at knife point was jailed for seven years at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday.

Steven Joseph McIvor robbed the Post Office on Balerno’s Main Street on February 26 last year.

He made off with a four-figure sum of Euros and a three-figure sum of Sterling.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of assault and robbery at Edinburgh High Court in January.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “Steven McIvor showed no regard for the welfare of the member of staff during this robbery.

“Thankfully a swift policing response ensured that he was traced and detained quickly.”