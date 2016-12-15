Bathgate stabbing was attempted murder say police

An attack on a man who was stabbed in a busy street is being treated as attempted murder, police have said.

The 26-year-old suffered serious injuries when he was assaulted at about 1.45pm on Tuesday in King Street, Bathgate.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he is recovering.

The incident is being treated as an attempted murder, police revealed.

Detective Inspector Steven Bertram said: “This assault left a man with serious injuries and we are treating it as an attempted murder.

“While we do have a positive line of inquiry, we are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information that can assist us with our inquiries.”

Chief Inspector Barry Blair added: “I would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated and unusual incident. Nevertheless, we will be conducting additional high-visibility patrols in the King Street area for the immediate future.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.