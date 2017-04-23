Bereaved family’s holiday gift to parents of missing man

The family of a Scot who was found dead after going missing have donated money to the parents of another missing man so they can take a “well needed break”.

James and Lorraine McKenna visited the family of 23-year-old Allan Bryant at their home in Glenrothes, Fife.

His parents, Allan Snr and Marie have been tirelessly campaigning to find their son since he went missing after a night out over three years ago.

The McKennas from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, gave the family £1,000 in order for them to go on holiday and take a well-needed break from the search.

Their own son, Sean, was found in a loch last October following a two-week search.

Since then, the 24-year-old’s family and friends have fundraised for Missing People Scotland to help other families who are still searching for their missing children.

Mr McKenna Snr, 51, said: “We are completely gobsmacked. It was all a bit of shock, after everything they’ve gone through with their own son to do something like this for us is amazing.

“It’s just totally unbelievable they’ve done this when they’ve been going through so much themselves. It completely took us backwards.

“We’ve got a wee break lined up shortly, probably somewhere in Scotland, in the Highlands.

“One of the problems with getting away over the years is you don’t known if someone will chap the door or phone us with information and we’ve been scared of ever missing that.

“It’s just been so hard to leave the house but we realise as well we need to have a break.”

Mr McKenna Jnr disappeared following a night at Styx nightclub in Glenrothes, Fife on Sunday 3 November 2013.

He was last leaving the club on CCTV but failed to completed the ten-minute walk back to the family house.

Since his disappearance his family have revealed they think he was murdered.

Sean’s dad reached out to Allan Snr by messaging him on the Facebook page which has been set up to raise awareness for Allan Jnr.

Sean went missing after leaving a friend’s house in the early hours of 10 October.

He was found two weeks later in Woodend Loch in Coatbridge.