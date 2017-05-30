Body washes up on Portobello beach

A body has washed up on Portobello beach sparking a police investigation.

The body was washed up on Portobello beach yesterday afternoon.

A passer-by raised the alarm after spotting something floating in the water at around 2pm at the Seafield end of the beach.

Officers are working to identify the man, how he died and how he came to be in the sea. It is not known how long he had been in the water.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in the water at the Seafield end of Portobello beach.

“A member of the public raised the alarm at around 2pm on Monday, May 29.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the identity of the man.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”