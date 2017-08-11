Bomb squad called after body found at Leith flat

A BOMB disposal team was called out after a woman was found dead at a property in the Capital.

Officers found an explosive device, thought to be a ‘flashbang’, when they were called to the address in Elgin Street yesterday.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team recovered the device from the property.

Police are treating the death of the 51-year-old woman as unexplained and have launched an investigation.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into the death are ongoing. The death is currently being treated as unexplained but the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”