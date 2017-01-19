Bomb squad remove chemical substance in Morningside

A bomb squad attended an incident in Morningside this morning to assist the Fire and Rescue Service in the removal of a chemical substance.

The squad were on the scene at around 9:30am at an address in Greenback Crescent today to remove a substance they had ‘made safe’ the day before.

Thankfully no one was injured and the substance was safely disposed of.

A statement read: “Police in Edinburgh attended at an address in Greenbank Crescent on Wednesday 18th January to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in the removal of a chemical substance from an outbuilding.

“The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit made the substance safe yesterday and re-attended the address today to remove this and take it to a safe locus to be disposed of.