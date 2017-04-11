Boy, 15, charged after assault outside Tesco

A TEENAGER has been charged following an assault outside a supermarket.
The incident happened around 9pm last Tuesday near Tesco in Corstorphine.
Police said the 15-year-old boy would be reported to the Children’s Reporter.
Inspector Stephen Sutherland, of Drylaw Police Station, said: “As part of our inquiries into the youth disorder in Corstorphine, a 16-year-old has also been charged with shoplifting and will be reported accordingly.
“I would like to thank the public for their support.”
