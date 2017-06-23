Broxburn hit by string of housebreakings

POLICE in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a number of thefts from homes in Broxburn.

Between 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday 20th and 6.50 a.m. on Wednesday 21st June, three properties in Badger Meadow, Badger Court and Poynters Road were entered and various items including tablet devices and laptops were stolen from within.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from the Lothians and Scottish Borders Proactive Team said: “We believe that each of these incidents are linked and that the culprits will likely look to sell on the stolen property.

“Anyone who can assist with our inquiries into these offences should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you are approached by anyone looking to sell on such items then please get in touch.

“We are committed to tackling acquisitive crime and the public have a vital role to play by ensuring they take all the appropriate security measures around their homes, including locking doors and windows when you go to bed or leave the property unattended. The public should also consider alarms and motion-activated lighting where applicable.

“A range of useful crime prevention advice is available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.”

Those with information can contact the Proactive Team via 101 and quote incident numbers 451, 548, 577 of the 21st June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.