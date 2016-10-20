Carer fraud revealed after bosses ‘found bank statements’

managers at a care company discovered that large amounts of money were being withdrawn from a pensioner’s bank account after checking statements, a court heard.

Barbara Bostock, a director of Allan-Ross Home Care, told a jury that she and Tracey-Ann Sinnet, the operations manager, saw client Roy Scott’s statement lying on his table.

It showed that hundreds of pounds had been withdrawn from his account between October 2013 and January 2014.

Ms Bostock told Edinburgh Sheriff Court they checked to see who had been the carer on duty at the time and found it was Margo Alongi.

Alongi, 54, from Clayknowes Drive, Musselburgh, denies defrauding Mr Scott out of £2350 and another client, Elizabeth Lynch, out of £36,590.

The trial continues.