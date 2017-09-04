Cash machine targeted in ram-raid by stolen car

Ram-raiders who made off with a cash machine after driving a stolen 4x4 vehicle into a shop are being hunted by police.

The grey Land Rover was driven into a convenience store in Ballantyne Street in the Borders town of Innerleithen at about 4.20am yesterday morning.

The vehicle, which had the registration plate SP08 HFA, had earlier been stolen from Bathgate, West Lothian.

During the raid, an ATM was pulled from the premises, with its contents stolen.

The Land Rover then made off down Horsbrugh Street towards the A7 road north, damaging a number of parked cars as the raiders made their getaway

The stolen vehicle is believed to have travelled north towards Edinburgh and was last seen in the Mayfield area of Midlothian.

Detective Constable Steven Irvine said: “This is a serious crime that has amounted to damage to the premises and local road closures, which will unfortunately have an impact on the local community. I am keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Innerleithen area during the early hours of Monday.”