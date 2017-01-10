CCTV appeal after West Bow serious assault

POLICE have released images of males they wish to trace in connection with a serious assault in the city centre.

A 22 year old male sustained a serious facial injury after being assaulted on West Bow, near to the Cowgate, at around 11.40pm on Saturday, November 26 last year.

Detective Constable Mark Seymour said “This assault has left the victim with permanent scarring and we are keen to trace the persons responsible.

“The males picture are believed to be of significance to our investigation and anyone who can assist in identifying them is asked to come forward. Similarly we would ask the males to get in touch with police themselves and help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.