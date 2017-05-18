CCTV images released after racist abuse at Aldi

DETECTIVES investigating racist abuse at a supermarket have made a fresh appeal to identify two men they want to question.

Two members of staff and a member of the public were threatened in the incident at Aldi in Gilmerton Road around 5.30pm on Sunday, March 5. Police have now re-released images of two men they believe can help them with their inquiry.

The first man is described as being in his mid-20s, around 5ft 4in tall, chubby build, brown hair and bright blue eyes, wearing a dark blue Adidas sweatshirt and dark trousers. The second man is described as being in his mid-20s, around 5ft 9in tall, slim build, black hair with a black beard, wearing a black hoodie and black trousers.

PC Heather Storer, of Howdenhall police station, said: “This was a distressing and offensive incident for the employees of the store who were simply doing their job.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, we’re still eager to trace two men who we believe may be able to help with our inquiries and would urge anyone who recognises them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”