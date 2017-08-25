CCTV images released in appeal over Grassmarket assault

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they are keen to trace as part of an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in the Grassmarket.

The incident occurred around 10.55pm on Saturday 29 July 2017, when a 39-year-old woman was pulled to the ground, sustaining a serious head injury.

Police believe the woman in the CCTV footage may be able to help with the investigation.

She is described as white, mid-twenties, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with waist-length silver/blonde hair, and a local accent.

She was wearing a long peach-coloured top, denim shorts and platform shoes.

Detective Constable Caroline Niblock of Gayfield CID said: “The victim sustained a painful injury which required stitches and has left a permanent scar.

“We’re eager to trace the woman pictured in connection with this incident and would urge anyone who may recognise her to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4460 of 29 July, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.