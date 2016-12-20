CCTV released of Hearts fan wanted over Tynecastle attack

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a Hearts fan they are seeking in connection with an assault at Tynecastle.

The incident happened around 3.50pm on Sunday, August 7, during a Hearts vs Celtic match.

Police are looking for this man

The man is described as being between 25 and 35 years old with fair hair. He was wearing a maroon top.

Police Constable Sarah Emery of Edinburgh’s Local Violence Reduction Unit said: “We are eager to trace this man as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who recognises him or who may have information in relation to the incident at Tynecastle on Sunday, August 7 to please get in touch with us immediately.”