Chants shame probe before Hearts versus Rangers clash

Police are hunting a group of men believed to be Rangers fans who sang sectarian and homophobic songs on board a train.

The incident happened on the 10.45am ScotRail service between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley on Saturday.

British Transport Police (BTP) said that during the journey a group of men were chanting homophobic and sectarian songs.

The men - described as white and aged between 20 and 40 - are believed to have been Rangers fans travelling to the Hearts-Rangers match at Murrayfield stadium, police said.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers are now looking to speak with anybody who was on board the train at the time of the incident and saw what happened.

“Likewise, if you know any of the men who were chanting these offensive songs, please get in touch. Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP quoiting reference 344 of 28/10/2017”