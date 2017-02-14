Child left brain damaged after man dropped him down stairs

A MAN dropped a child down stairs after tripping over his cat and then delayed getting medical help – leaving the boy suffering brain damage.

Farid Layeri was looking after a 15-month-old youngster, who had been dropped off at his home where his wife worked as a childminder.

Picture; John Devlin

The boy ended up in a coma following the February 2014 accident, but Layeri, 43, did not tell medics what happened.

He initially claimed the youngster had simply fallen out of bed at the house in Gilmerton. It was only hours later he finally told police that he wanted to tell “the truth”.

Prosecutors said Layeri’s “failure to act promptly” had “compromised” the boy’s care.

The child is still so affected he is having to delay starting school – and that his future health remains “uncertain”.

Layeri yesterday faced an attempted murder accusation at the High Court in Glasgow. But, he instead pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of culpably and recklessly causing the child further unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

This was said to be to the boy’s severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of life.

Layeri’s bail was continued meantime, but he still faces jail when he is sentenced next month.

The child was described as “doing well” prior to the incident, when he was dropped off by his mum at Layeri’s home on the morning of February 8, 2014.

The court heard Layeri’s wife was a registered childminder. However, she had a shift at her other job that day – a hospital domestic – leaving her husband to care for the boy.

The child’s mum was aware of this and when she left her son, he was in “good health”.

But, that afternoon, a “scared” Layeri called his wife to say he had found the youngster “all floppy”.

Layeri’s sister then turned up before a 999 call was made and he told the operator the boy had been “wrapped in a blanket” and had “fallen off a bed”.

Paramedics arrived and noticed the child was in a “serious condition”.

Layeri asked questions as they worked on the ill child. But prosecutor Jane Farquharson said: “He did not volunteer any information about what had happened.”

The youngster was rushed to hospital while his mum was alerted and the boy was eventually put into a medically induced coma.

It was found he had suffered a brain injury and he was also given medication for seizures.

A consultant later formed the view the child’s condition was not “compatible” with what was reported to have happened to him.

Police and social services were called – but Layeri continued to keep quiet while at the hospital.

Miss Farquharson said he was “in a state” when he later visited his sister at the guest house she ran.

The advocate depute went on: “He told her that he had stood on the cat and tripped while carrying the child down the stairs.

“He said that ‘he went flying and the wee boy went flying too, out of his arms’.

“He said the child had ‘went down the stairs’ and explained when he got to him the child was limp and still.”

Police later spoke that night to Layeri, now of London Street in the New Town.

He told officers: “I want to tell you the truth. I dropped the baby down the stairs. I did not tell the truth at the time.”

Layeri said he had tripped over his pet, lost balance and the boy had gone head-first into a wooden bannister before tumbling down the stairs.

He added he had then tried putting water on the child’s face and standing outside in a bid to “rouse” the hurt youngster.

The court heard the youngster had suffered “significant trauma” including up to 50 haemorrhages in each eye.

He remained in hospital for a number of weeks. On his release, it was believed he would need “lifelong medical care”,

Three years on, the child still has issues after what happened.

He was due to start school after the summer, but that will not happen for another 12 months.

The boy also has problems with speech, writing and concentration. He is further at risk of falls due to a weakness on his right side.

The court was told the long term “remains uncertain” as symptoms could change as he grows up.

Miss Farquharson said: “Layeri’s failure to act promptly and give an accurate account of what happened to the medical team compromised the child’s care.”

John Scullion, defending, said Layeri made a “series of very bad decisions” that day.

The QC added: “He expresses regret and remorse for what he did.”

Judge Lord Burns deferred sentencing until March 15 in Edinburgh.

newsen@edinburghnews.com