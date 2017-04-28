Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in shop robbery

Thieves forced their way into a newsagent in the early hours of the morning before making off with cigarettes and alcohol.

The robbery took place at RS McColl in Delta Drive, Musselburgh, around 1am on Wednesday, April 27.

Police want to trace a Silver Mitsubishi Pajero, with the registration number N919 CVC, which was stolen a short time earlier from outside an address in Goose Green Crescent and is believed to have been used in the raid.

The vehicle was last seen heading in the direction of Newcraighall through a field near to the Granada Services.

Detective Constable William Dickson, from Dalkeith CID, said: “We are continuing to conduct inquiries into this break-in and are appealing for the public’s help as part of this.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area around this time or seen anyone acting in a suspicious manner or saw the Mitsubishi Shogun, to please get in touch.”