Couple conned out of more than £25,000

A COUPLE have been conned out of more than £25,000 by cruel telephone scammers.

The 75-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were targeted at their North Berwick home last week.

A man phoned them on Thursday, June 22 pretending to be from a bank and persuaded them to transfer a four-figure sum of cash to a Santander account and then £25,000 into a Barclays account.

The next day, the couple were contacted again and told to withdraw a further four-figure sum.

But after visiting their bank, they were warned of the scam and no more money was withdrawn.

Local Community Police Inspector Andy Hill said: “Such incidents are fortunately rare, however, there are a small number of despicable individuals who specifically target the elderly and vulnerable to defraud them out of money.

“On this occasion it appears that the caller has falsely informed the couple that this information came from a bank and furthermore, that police were aware of the activity and would assist with the transfer.

“Often these fraudulent callers sound extremely convincing and authentic but we would urge the public to remain vigilant.

“If you are in any doubt that a call is not genuine then please hang up the phone and report matter to your bank using either a contact number that you 100 per cent know to be genuine or by attending at your bank in person.

“Police Scotland and financial authorities take such scams & bogus callers of any kind very seriously.”