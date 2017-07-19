Court worker who smuggled drugs in sandwich avoids jail

A COURT worker who tried to smuggle drugs hidden inside a sandwich to a prisoner has avoided a jail sentence.

Blair Lawson was working at the restaurant in Edinburgh Sheriff Court when she attempted to pass slabs of cannabis to a prisoner brought to court for a hearing.

Lawson hid the cannabis inside a cheese sandwich before heading down to the court’s cell complex for the handover.

But the plan came unstuck when a custody officer spotted an unusual sticker on the wrapped sandwich bearing the prisoner’s name.

The drug-laden sandwich was then inspected by police officers and 48 grammes of cannabis were found hidden under the cheese.

Lawson, from Broomlea, Edinburgh, was quickly identified as the sandwich maker and was arrested while she was still on shift in March this year.

The 20-year-old food assistant claims she was forced to go along with the drug plan after she had been threatened with violence by her partner.

She pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and returned to court for sentencing yesterday.

Sheriff Cook issued Lawson with a restriction of liberty order, meaning she will be electronically tagged for the next five months. She will also have to complete 160 hours of unpaid work in the community.