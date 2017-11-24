Cyber crime success sees capital gains for Edinburgh firms

Edinburgh firms are at the forefront in the battle against cyber crime – with nine of the city’s organisations among the winners at the Scottish Cyber Awards 2017.

Successful capital based winners, who were presented with their awards at the Sheraton Hotel, Edinburgh, include ZoneFox, Droman Solutions Ltd and Wallet Services.

ZoneFox was the highest achiever, taking home two awards for Leading Light Innovation and Cyber SME Defender of the Year 2017.

Alexander Young, from ECS Security Limited, who won the Best New Cyber Talent award, said: “I was over the moon just being able to apply for the award - I didn’t think I would even be a finalist.

“It’s really nice to get recognition for the work I’ve been doing at ECS Security.

I’d love to come back next year. It’s a great atmosphere; cyber security is such a close knit community in Scotland.”

The hugely successful awards ceremony, hosted by the Scottish Business Resilience Centre, is in its second year and shines a light on innovative work and thinking across Scotland.

Chief Executive Mandy Haeburn-Little said: “It was brilliant.”