Dalry man accused of shoving man beneath London tube

A MENTAL health patient from Dalry has appeared in court accused of shoving a banker beneath a Tube train during rush hour.

Alan Alencar, of Northcote Street, is believed to have travelled to London on day release from a unit in Scotland.

The 29-year-old is alleged to have “calmly” walked away after pushing global finance expert Alain Lesjongard onto the tracks.

Mr Lesjongard, a 55-year-old compliance executive, was seriously injured when a District Line train ran him over at Bayswater Underground Station in central London.

Alencar is alleged to have approached Mr Lesjongard from behind and shoved him in the back with both hands as the Tube pulled into the platform at around 5pm on Thursday.

Despite the driver applying the brakes, Mr Lesjongard, a father-of-two who lives in Putney, west London, with his Deutsche Bank worker wife Monique Hubaille, was still hit.

He managed to crawl out from underneath the carriage and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Mr Lesjongard has 25 years’ experience in the finance sector – previously working as head of international compliance for the US bank BNY Mellon.

Alencar appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with attempting to murder Mr Lesjongard.

The court heard Alencar was on day release from a mental institution in Scotland when the alleged attack happened.

During a hearing, Alencar, who appeared in a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He indicated through his defence counsel that he intended to plead not guilty to the offence. District Judge Tan Ikram said there had been no bail application and ordered Alencar to appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on December 1.