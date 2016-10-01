Disabled man assaulted in road rage attack

A disabled man was assaulted during a road rage attack.

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Kincardine last week.

Officers said that some time between 2.30pm and 3pm on Thursday, 22 September, a 65-year-old disabled man was driving a grey Nissan Qashqai on the A985 heading towards Kincardine.

However, as he travelled on the carriageway, two male motorcyclists who were sitting behind the car exchanged words with him and acted in a threatening manner.

Fearing for his safety, the man attempted to avoid the motorcyclists by pulling onto Toll Road. The motorcyclists, however, followed him and all three vehicles stopped a short time later, close to Forth View in Kincardine. The suspects then assaulted the driver, who sustained minor injuries, and a car window was smashed.

The first suspect is described as about 6ft 6in tall. He has a slim build and was wearing black leathers and a full helmet featuring a distinctive “alien” design with red flashes.

The second male is said to be in his 50s. He is around 5ft 10in tall and wore a half helmet. He has a full beard with grey moustache and wore glasses that were small, round and dark.

Anyone with information should call 101.