‘Do not eat’: Warning issued over firm’s sausage rolls

Consumers have been advised not to eat food products, including sausage rolls, bridies and sandwiches, from a Fife-based company amid claims it has been selling goods past their appropriate shelf life.

The Food Standards Scotland (FSS) watchdog has issued an alert in relation to food produced by Eat & Go Co. Ltd in Kirkcaldy, which also uses the brand name “SoloSnack”.

The products are believed to be sold in Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee.

FSS has also asked local councils to pinpoint businesses which are likely to stock the products and make sure they are withdrawn from sale.

The move follows a voluntary product recall carried out by the firm three days ago.

The watchdog issued a food alert for action to environmental health officers.

It stated: “Heads of environmental health services wish to take notice that Eat & Go Co. Ltd... is producing and selling products with a shelf life which has been extended beyond the validated shelf life.”

It added: “If you have bought this product, do not consume it.”