Driver charged over New Town hit-and-run

A DRIVER has been charged after a pensioner was struck in a hit-and-run in the New Town.
The 73-year-old man was knocked over in Abercromby Place on Monday afternoon.
Police have now charged a 31-year-old man with traffic offences.
A report has now been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date.
Police said: “A man has been charged in connection with a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian in Edinburgh’s New Town.
“The incident happened on Monday, December 5, on Abercromby Place.
“Officers traced the 31-year-old after a public appeal for information was issued and everyone who came forward is thanked for their assistance.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.