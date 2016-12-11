Driver charged over New Town hit-and-run

A DRIVER has been charged after a pensioner was struck in a hit-and-run in the New Town.

The 73-year-old man was knocked over in Abercromby Place on Monday afternoon.

Police have now charged a 31-year-old man with traffic offences.

A report has now been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police said: “A man has been charged in connection with a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian in Edinburgh’s New Town.

“The incident happened on Monday, December 5, on Abercromby Place.

“Officers traced the 31-year-old after a public appeal for information was issued and everyone who came forward is thanked for their assistance.”