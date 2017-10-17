Dumbiedykes murder: Man appears in court

AN Edinburgh man has appeared in court accused of murder.

Roger Crossan made no plea or declaration when appeared in the dock during a private hearing at the capital’s sheriff court.

Crossan, 52, was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.

Crossan is due to appear back at the city court later this month.

A woman’s body was discovered at a house in Dumbiedykes Road, around 300 metres from the Scottish Parliament, at around 10am last Saturday.

The investigation is being carried out by Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team and officers are currently working to formally identify the woman.

A post-mortem examination is also being carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

Detective Inspector Ged Fitzpatrick of the Major Investigations Team said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this terrible time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist our inquiries.

“I would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”