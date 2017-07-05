East Lothian rapist jailed after abuse against boys

A MAN who raped a teenage boy and sexually abused another youth has been jailed for six years.

Graham Borthwick, 50, subjected the adolescent to a serious sexual attack on an occasion between December 2010 and March 2012 at a house in East Lothian.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the boy was aged 14 when Borthwick started abusing him seven years ago.

Borthwick, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, also sexually abused another boy between October 1999 and October 2009. Yesterday, Judge Lord Summers told Borthwick that jail was the only appropriate sentence available to the court.