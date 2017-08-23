Edinburgh Airport at centre of £100k cannabis smuggling bid

A MAN has been jailed for attempting to smuggle approximately 10 kilos of cannabis through Edinburgh Airport.

Yong Keh Kee, from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was stopped by Border Force officers as he travelled from Madrid on April 18.

According to the Home Office, they examined two of his suitcases and found 10 vacuum packed packages containing cannabis leaves wrapped in towels with a street value of £100,000.

Yong was given an 18 month sentence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.