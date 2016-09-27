Edinburgh killer suffers racist attack in jail

A MACHINE gun killer serving life for shooting a rival after an Edinburgh drugs feud was attacked in jail by racist armed robbers, a court heard.

Jason Yendall, 31, and Aaron Brannan, 25, launched a vicious assault on gunman Cadil Huseen, 25, in the pantry area of their prison wing.

They repeatedly punched and kicked Huseen as he lay on the floor, while Brannan brandished a homemade blade.

The attack in Shotts Prison was only stopped when staff heard shouting and raced to the scene.

The pair, originally of Manchester, have appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Huseen in a racially aggravated attack in December last year.

They have been ordered to serve a further year in jail on top of their original sentences by Sheriff David Bicket.

Huseen received minor cuts to his forehead but refused to co-operate with any police investigation into the incident.

He is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 25 years with two other men for murdering Mohammed Abdi with a sub-machine gun following a car chase in a drugs feud in Duddingston in May 2013.

Yendall was jailed for 12 years and nine months last year after admitting raiding the Argyll Arcade in Glasgow in front of horrified shoppers. Brannan was jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

Depute fiscal Callum Forsyth said: “Huseen had two small cuts to his forehead which were superficial.

“The complainer showed no interest in assisting the police with their enquiries and would not provide a statement.”

Sheriff Bicket said: “Given all that has been said because of the nature of the offence I have to deal with them by way of a custodial sentence.

“That would have been a period of 18 months but I will modify that to 12 months given the timing of your plea and these terms will run consecutively to any current sentence being served.”