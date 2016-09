A PERVERT landlord filmed two young tenants as they showered, Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard.

Willem Van Heemstra, 46, hid a camera in a wicker basket in the bathroom of the Capital flat.

The two young Chinese women, who rented the property online, contacted police after finding the hidden camera on June 4.

Van Heemstra, of Leopold Place, pleaded guilty to recording the women showering and was placed under supervision for a year on a Community Payback Order by Sheriff William Taylor.