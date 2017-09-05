Edinburgh law student accused of hate crime after mocking Isis

AN investigation has been launched by Edinburgh University after one of its students was accused of Islamophobia and inciting ‘panic and fear’ in comments aimed at terrorist group Islamic State.

In a Facebook post, third-year law student Robbie Travers, 21, heaped praise on the US and Donald Trump after the US Air Force dropped a “massive ordnance air bomb” on an IS target in Afghanistan in April.

Travers wrote: “Excellent news that the US administration and Trump ordered an accurate strike on an IS network of tunnels in Afghanistan.

“I’m glad we could bring these barbarians a step closer to collecting their 72 virgins.”

Travers was reported to the university by Esme Allman, a second-year history student and former black and ethnic minority convenor, who says his comments put ‘minority students at risk’: “Not only do I believe this behaviour to be in breach of the student code of conduct, but his decision to target the BME Liberation Group at the University of Edinburgh, and how he has chosen to do so, puts minority students at risk and in a state of panic and fear while attending the University of Edinburgh.

“I take issue with this clear and persistent denigration and disparagement of protected characteristics and blatant Islamophobia.”

Mr Travers has denied any wrongdoing and believes Ms Allman’s actions are an act of retaliation after he criticised the former ethnic minority group leader for referring to black men as “trash”.